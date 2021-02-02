1 killed, 1 wounded in Highland Park shooting near 110 Freeway

By ABC7.com staff
HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Highland Park near the 110 Freeway Monday night.

The incident occurred at a homeless encampment near the freeway, officials said.

Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, police say. One man died at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital.

The CHP issued a Sigalert for the northbound onramp to the 110 Freeway as officers investigated the shooting near Avenue 60.
