1 killed, 1 wounded in Pico Rivera stabbing

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly stabbing in Pico Rivera early Tuesday.

The attack happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 9900 block La Docena Lane, sheriff's officials said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was also stabbed and transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

No suspect information was immediately released, and the motive for the stabbing was not yet known, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.
