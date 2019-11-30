1 killed, 2 children hospitalized with critical injuries after car crash in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are trying to determine what caused a violent crash in South Los Angeles that killed one person and left two children hospitalized with critical injuries Friday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Colden and McKinley avenues after one car ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle with the female driver and two children, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the children, ages 10 and 12, underwent surgery for their injuries. The adult victim, who police say was related to them, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car did not suffer any injuries and stayed at the scene. Intoxicated driving was not suspected.
