1 killed, 2 injured after car slams into light pole in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and two others were injured after a car crashed into a light pole in Highland Park early Thursday morning.
Los Angeles firefighters responded at approximately 2:06 a.m. to the 3800 block of N. Figueroa Street.
A man inside the car was dead at the scene. Police believe the man was a passenger.
Two other victims, a woman and a man, were transported in critical condition.
Video from the scene showed a white car severely damaged with its windshield smashed.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash. There was no indication at the moment if drugs or alcohol were involved.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
