One person was killed and two injured in a drive-by shooting in Inglewood Monday night, officials said.The shooting was reported around 5:25 p.m. in the 900 block of West Beach Avenue.Two men in a maroon sedan drove by that location and opened fire, hitting three people.Two people were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and one with minor injuries.One of those patients later died at the hospital, police said.Inglewood police are investigating.