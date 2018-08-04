1 killed, 2 wounded in Mead Valley shooting

Police are searching for Raul Vega, 47, of Perris, in connection with a triple shooting in Mead Valley.

By ABC7.com staff
MEAD VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
The search is on for a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that left one man dead in Mead Valley.

Police say 47-year-old Raul Vega of Perris is armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. Friday on Martin Street between Markham Street and Cajalco Road.

Vega is accused of shooting two men and a woman before fleeing in a 2002 silver Honda Accord.

All three victims were hospitalized but 24-year-old Emanuel Govea died of his injuries.

The motive is unknown.
