1 killed, 2 wounded in Mead Valley shooting

The search is on for a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that left one man dead in Mead Valley.Police say 47-year-old Raul Vega of Perris is armed and dangerous.The shooting happened before 8 p.m. Friday on Martin Street between Markham Street and Cajalco Road.Vega is accused of shooting two men and a woman before fleeing in a 2002 silver Honda Accord.All three victims were hospitalized but 24-year-old Emanuel Govea died of his injuries.The motive is unknown.