1 killed, 3 critically hurt in Piru multi-car crash

By ABC7.com staff
PIRU, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Piru area of Ventura County.

Ventura County and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the collision along Highway 126 near Sharp Avenue.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were in critical condition, officials said.

Westbound and eastbound lanes were temporarily closed as an investigation into the crash continued.

All lanes were later reopened, and California Highway Patrol officials said the rain likely contributed to the fatal crash.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrashtraffic fatalitiesPiruVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News