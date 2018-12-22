1 person killed, 3 firefighters injured in San Bernardino house fire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
One person died and three firefighters were injured in a San Bernardino house fire on Saturday.

Authorities said the blaze happened around noon in the 900 block of East 2nd Street. A 4,000 square foot home was engulfed in flames.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other person died, authorities said.

As firefighters battled the blaze, three firefighters became trapped when a carport collapsed on them. They were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals. One suffered serious injuries, while the other two suffered moderate injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
