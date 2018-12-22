One person died and three firefighters were injured in a San Bernardino house fire on Saturday.Authorities said the blaze happened around noon in the 900 block of East 2nd Street. A 4,000 square foot home was engulfed in flames.One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other person died, authorities said.As firefighters battled the blaze, three firefighters became trapped when a carport collapsed on them. They were rescued and taken to nearby hospitals. One suffered serious injuries, while the other two suffered moderate injuries.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.