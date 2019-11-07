1 killed, 3 wounded in Perris shootings

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and three others were hospitalized following two separate shootings in Perris Wednesday afternoon.

The first shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Remembrance Drive and left one man hospitalized.

The second shooting happened just two hours later in the 200 block of 5th Street.

Three victims were found there. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Following a short chase, several suspects were detained for questioning about the incident on 5th Street.

Authorities are investigating whether the two shootings are related.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
perrislos angeles countygun violencehomicide
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested at LAX after Mt. San Jacinto College put on lockdown
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
Customers of 'Elote Man' rally around him after attack
Lower income areas more likely to have structures destroyed in wildfires
Borderline shooting: Stretch of 101 Fwy dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus
Pedestrian struck by hit-run driver in downtown LA - VIDEO
Hollywood Superman found dead in Van Nuys
Show More
Bud Light is the next to get into the spiked seltzer game
LA City Council approves program to help children save
Borderline shooting: Family of Jake Dunham leans on community for healing
Disney prepares to officially unveil plant-based menu
Evac orders lifted after blaze erupts in Santa Clarita
More TOP STORIES News