1 killed, 3 wounded in Perris shootings

PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and three others were hospitalized following two separate shootings in Perris Wednesday afternoon.The first shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Remembrance Drive and left one man hospitalized.The second shooting happened just two hours later in the 200 block of 5th Street.Three victims were found there. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.Following a short chase, several suspects were detained for questioning about the incident on 5th Street.Authorities are investigating whether the two shootings are related.