1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. -- Tulare Police say a 23-year-old man was killed and five others, including a 7-year-old girl, were injured in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Around 50-60 people were gathered after a burial ceremony when shots rang out near W. Tulare Ave and I St, across from a skate park.



Police say a single shooter walked up and fired multiple rounds into the gathering.

Six people - three men, two women and a 7-year-old girl - were struck by the gunfire.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, has died. The child was transported to Valley Children's Hospital and is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Three of the other four injured victims are being treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and Tulare Adventist Health.

The fourth, a woman, was grazed by a bullet and refused to go to the hospital, police say.

Authorities say it's possible this shooting is gang-related.
