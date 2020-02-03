1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec, CHP says

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and several others were wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a Greyhound bus on the 5 Freeway near Lebec Monday morning.The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the Grapevine area while the bus was traveling from the Los Angeles area to the Bay Area, CHP said. When shots were fired, the driver exited the freeway at Grapevine Road and parked at a Valero gas station.According to CHP, a female passenger died at the scene. Additional information on the conditions of the other victims was not immediately released.The suspect was only identified as a male passenger who got off the bus without further incident after the bus driver convinced him to exit, authorities said.It was not known what prompted the suspect to open fire or what caused the gunfire to stop.Authorities said the situation is stable and there is no longer a threat to the public.Passengers who were not injured were picked up by another Greyhound bus.Greyhound didn't immediately release a statement on the shooting.