Driver killed after car crashes into Granada Hills pole, bursts into flames

EMBED </>More Videos

A fiery crash on surface streets of Granada Hills left one person dead early Sunday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A fiery crash on surface streets of Granada Hills left one person dead early Sunday.

At about 2 a.m., fire crews arrived to the area of the 10300 block of Balboa Boulevard to find a car fully engulfed in flames.

Los Angeles police said the driver was traveling south on Balboa and hit a dip in the road at Devonshire Street. That sent the car sliding and crashing into a pole, causing it to burst into flames.

The driver of the car did not survive. It's unclear if anyone else was inside the car when it crashed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrashtraffic fatalitiesGranada HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News