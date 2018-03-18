A fiery crash on surface streets of Granada Hills left one person dead early Sunday.At about 2 a.m., fire crews arrived to the area of the 10300 block of Balboa Boulevard to find a car fully engulfed in flames.Los Angeles police said the driver was traveling south on Balboa and hit a dip in the road at Devonshire Street. That sent the car sliding and crashing into a pole, causing it to burst into flames.The driver of the car did not survive. It's unclear if anyone else was inside the car when it crashed.