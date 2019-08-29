1 killed after car flips, slams into side of building in Pico-Robertson

PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed in a violent crash that obliterated the vehicle and left a gaping hole in the side of a building in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning.The collision happened in the 8900 block of West Pico Boulevard just before 6 a.m.AIR7 HD was over the crash, where at least three fire trucks and several firefighters and police officers were on scene. First responders attempted to treat the male driver, who later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.The westbound lanes of West Pico were closed during the investigation.The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.