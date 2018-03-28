1 killed after driver rams 5 people with car following altercation in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead after a witness said a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco swung an ax at a group of people before hitting them and driving off, sending four people to the hospital Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
One person was killed after a driver in San Francisco got into an altercation with five people, swung an ax at them and struck them with his car before fleeing the scene, a witness said.

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. in an area that's mostly warehouses. San Francisco police said the driver of the vehicle was involved in some type of physical altercation with a group and then struck five people before fleeing.

A witness at the scene said the driver first wielded an ax, swinging it at the group. The driver then got into a van, rammed the vehicle into the group and sped off. Police have not confirmed that witness account.

Four people were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. At least one of those victims died.

Authorities said they arrested a man named Mark Dennis in connection with the crash. He had a white GMC Safari van that was recovered at the scene with several "suspicious dents."

The incident was under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentcrashcar crashfightNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News