1 killed after road rage incident between car, motorcycle leads to crash in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- One woman was killed after what police are calling a road rage incident between a motorcycle and a vehicle ended in a deadly crash in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.Los Angeles police say a Mercedes Benz was chasing down the motorcycle when it crashed in tree after midnight along the 1300 block of Martel Avenue. The driver was killed at some point during the collision.The problems started in an area on Sunset Boulevard around midnight, where the two women in the Mercedes got into a fight with the man on the motorcycle, which escalated into the vehicle bumping the motorcycle, police said.Both motorists eventually made their way to an apartment complex building on Martel Avenue."The car began to drive away. The driver was ejected (or) fell out of the car somehow, striking a tree," said Captain Brian Wendling with the LAPD.Wendling added that the passenger tried to move the car, but fled the scene and is outstanding.The motorcyclists stayed at the scene is cooperating with authorities.It's unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.