Rose Bowl parking lot shooting leaves 18-year-old man dead, another wounded, Pasadena police say

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed and another wounded late Saturday evening after a fight led to a shooting in a parking lot at the Rose Bowl, Pasadena police said.

Officers responded at 11:22 p.m. to a report of a physical altercation and shots fired in the area of Arroyo Boulevard and Seco Street, where they found both victims.

Firefighter-paramedics transported the wounded men to a hospital, where one of them died, according to a police statement. The deceased man was later identified as 18-year-old Kamryn Stone of Los Angeles.

The surviving victim, a 51-year-old Los Angeles resident, was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

"The motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation," the police news release said. "Preliminarily it appears this incident may not be random in nature."

No suspect was in custody. A description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626)- 744-4241.
