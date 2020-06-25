Pedestrian killed, at least 5 injured after Palmdale chase ends in crash, authorities say

A pedestrian was killed and at least five others were injured after a chase ended in a crash in Palmdale, authorities said.
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed and at least five others were injured after a chase ended in a crash in Palmdale Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the 1200 block of East Avenue S shortly before 8 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which struck a female pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Five juveniles were detained.

It was not immediately clear if the crash involved more vehicles or a group of pedestrians.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
