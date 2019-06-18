1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim, prompting a closure of lanes Monday night.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of the 5, south of Euclid Street at about 9 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol said it appeared there was an initial crash on the southbound lanes. One of the people involved in the crash got out of their car, jumped the center divider and was struck by oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes.

The person died at the scene.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed traffic was snarled on both sides of the freeway.

The southbound lanes reopened before 11 p.m., and the northbound lanes reopened just after midnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimorange countycar crashcar accidentfatal crashfreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News