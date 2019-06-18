1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was killed in a crash on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim, prompting a closure of lanes Monday night.The crash occurred on the northbound side of the 5, south of Euclid Street at about 9 p.m.The California Highway Patrol said it appeared there was an initial crash on the southbound lanes. One of the people involved in the crash got out of their car, jumped the center divider and was struck by oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes.The person died at the scene.Footage from AIR7 HD showed traffic was snarled on both sides of the freeway.The southbound lanes reopened before 11 p.m., and the northbound lanes reopened just after midnight.