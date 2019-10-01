Crash on eastbound 91 Freeway in Compton leaves 1 dead

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Compton, prompting a temporary shut down of all lanes early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred Monday night at approximately 11:28 p.m. near Alameda Street. One person died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP investigators were investigating the crash throughout the night, with lanes reopening shortly after 3:30 a.m.

Additional details regarding the crash were not immediately available.

The victim's identity has not been disclosed.
