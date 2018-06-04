1 killed in fiery 210 Freeway crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that left a car in flames and triggered a Sigalert on the 210 Freeway Sunday night.

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash that left a car in flames and triggered a Sigalert on the 210 Freeway Sunday night.

The crash between an SUV and a car happened around 8 p.m. on the 210 eastbound at Barranca Avenue in Glendora.

Four lanes were blocked as the CHP issued a Sigalert and investigated the cause of the crash.

After the two vehicles crashed, one caught fire with someone trapped inside, officials said.

That person died at the scene, officials said. A second person was treated for injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

Lanes were fully reopened and the Sigalert was canceled by around 10:30 p.m.
