Most lanes of westbound 60 Fwy closed in Monterey Park after hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in hit-and-run crash on WB 60 Freeway in Monterey Park

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the westbound 60 Freeway in Monterey Park Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of most lanes.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Markland Drive when the driver of a vehicle stopped in the middle of freeway lanes, got out and was struck by another car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP told Eyewitness News that three juveniles, believed to have been in the vehicle that struck the victim, fled from the scene on foot.

A SigAlert was issued about 3 a.m. and, until further notice, only the No. 5 lane was open, the CHP said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monterey parklos angeles countyhit and runchpwoman killedfreewaytraffichit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed after shootings leave 2 dead, 1 injured in LA
Windows shot out of random cars on OC freeways, CHP says
2 victims killed in LA shooting spree mourned by family
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Free burritos for health care workers
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
Show More
LAPD examining ways of overhauling policing methods
LA County hits threshold for move to yellow tier
Floyd Mayweather to fight Logan Paul June 6 in Miami
OC holocaust survivor turns 100
29-year-old woman killed by falling man in San Diego
More TOP STORIES News