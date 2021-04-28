Most lanes of westbound 60 Fwy closed in Monterey Park after hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the westbound 60 Freeway in Monterey Park Wednesday morning, prompting the closure of most lanes.The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Markland Drive when the driver of a vehicle stopped in the middle of freeway lanes, got out and was struck by another car, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP told Eyewitness News that three juveniles, believed to have been in the vehicle that struck the victim, fled from the scene on foot.A SigAlert was issued about 3 a.m. and, until further notice, only the No. 5 lane was open, the CHP said.