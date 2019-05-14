1 killed, 1 critically injured in Norwalk crash

By ABC7.com staff
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was left in critical condition after an SUV collided into a parked truck in Norwalk.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Rosecrans and Funston avenues

The SUV flipped over after striking a parked tow truck with nobody inside. Four people were inside the SUV and two of them were ejected from the vehicle. One of the passengers was killed at the scene and one other person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two other people suffered less serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say speed appears to be a factor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norwalklos angeles countyfatal crashcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News