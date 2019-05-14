1 killed, 1 critically injured in Norwalk crash

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was left in critical condition after an SUV collided into a parked truck in Norwalk.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Rosecrans and Funston avenuesThe SUV flipped over after striking a parked tow truck with nobody inside. Four people were inside the SUV and two of them were ejected from the vehicle. One of the passengers was killed at the scene and one other person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.Two other people suffered less serious injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say speed appears to be a factor.