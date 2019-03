CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a major pileup on the 10 Freeway in Claremont early Sunday.The crash happened at about 2 a.m. at the Indian Hill Boulevard exit, where the westbound lanes of the 10 have since reopened.The wreck involved 10 to 15 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.