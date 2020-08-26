Deadly shooting under investigation after house party in upscale Beverly Glen neighborhood

BEVERLY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation was underway early Wednesday morning after a double shooting during a house party in an upscale neighborhood in Beverly Glen.Los Angeles police confirmed a man, who has not been identified, was killed around 2:30 a.m. near San Ysidro Drive.Another man was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.Officials believe a social gathering was taking place at a home in the 2200 block of San Ysidro Drive when the shooting occurred.Gatherings of large numbers of people from different households are prohibited under current health orders amid the pandemic.Earlier this month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a crack down on "party houses" that are violating orders aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.Garcetti first announced earlier this month that homes where parties are hosted are subject to potential utility shutoffs, particularly after repeated violations.The announcement came after a large house party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive on Aug. 3, which ended in a fatal shooting.It is unclear what led up to the Beverly Glen shooting, and suspect information was not immediately released.Part of San Ysidro Drive was closed during the investigation.