1 killed in shooting off the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

A man was killed in a shooting off the southbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Monday night, Los Angeles police said.
LAPD says the shooting happened near Beswick and Calzona streets just before 10:30 p.m.

The incident prompted a brief closure of southbound lanes of the 5, but lanes reopened at about 11:20 p.m.

Details of what led up to the shooting and a suspect description were unavailable.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s, police said.

Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating.
