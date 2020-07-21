1 killed in shooting off the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting off the southbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Monday night, Los Angeles police said.LAPD says the shooting happened near Beswick and Calzona streets just before 10:30 p.m.The incident prompted a brief closure of southbound lanes of the 5, but lanes reopened at about 11:20 p.m.Details of what led up to the shooting and a suspect description were unavailable.The victim is believed to be in his 30s, police said.Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating.