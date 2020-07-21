1 killed in shooting on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a shooting on the southbound 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights Monday night, Los Angeles police said.
The incident prompted a brief closure of southbound lanes around 11 p.m., but it was not immediately clear at which exit the shooting happened.
Lanes reopened shortly after.
Details of what led up to the shooting and a suspect description were unavailable.
DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
