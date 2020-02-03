1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec, CHP says

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol said one person was killed and several others were wounded in a shooting on a Greyhound bus heading north on the 5 Freeway near Lebec Monday morning.The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the Grapevine area while the bus was traveling on the freeway, CHP said. When shots were fired, the driver exited the freeway at Grapevine Road and parked at a Valero gas station.CHP said the extent of the victims' injuries was unclear and did not immediately say if there were any deaths.It was not known what prompted the suspect to open fire or what caused the gunfire to stop.Further information regarding the suspect was not available, and it was not known if the person was in custody.Authorities said the situation is stable and there is no longer a threat to the public.The bus was traveling north from the Los Angeles area and believed to be headed toward the Bay Area. Passengers who were not injured have been picked up by another Greyhound bus.Kern County sheriff's deputies and CHP were at the scene as the bus was parked at the Valero gas station.