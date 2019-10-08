1 killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport

The single-engine aircraft went down in a field near Las Posas Road, according to Ventura County Fire.
The department tweeted photos from the scene, where the plane initially caught fire.
#ValleyInc Update: Small single engine aircraft crashed, initially on fire. Now extinguished. The single occupant did not survive their injuries. @VCFD @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/jhwGQjvBcJ— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 8, 2019
No additional information on the pilot or cause of the crash have been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.