1 killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport

#ValleyInc Update: Small single engine aircraft crashed, initially on fire. Now extinguished. The single occupant did not survive their injuries. @VCFD @camarillovcso pic.twitter.com/jhwGQjvBcJ — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 8, 2019

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was killed in a small plane crash near the Camarillo Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.The single-engine aircraft went down in a field near Las Posas Road, according to Ventura County Fire.The department tweeted photos from the scene, where the plane initially caught fire.No additional information on the pilot or cause of the crash have been released.