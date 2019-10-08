1 killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was killed in a small plane crash near the Camarillo Airport Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The single-engine aircraft went down in a field near Las Posas Road, according to Ventura County Fire.

The department tweeted photos from the scene, where the plane initially caught fire.



No additional information on the pilot or cause of the crash have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camarilloventura countyplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 75k customers amid fire risk
2 SoCal mountain lions dead, rat poison likely cause
Video shows crane collapsing, destroying several homes in Long Beach
Man smashes car windows with tire iron in liquor store attack
FBI: California inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Residents report seeing bright light in sky across CA
Mugshots of women who vandalized Costa Mesa restaurant released
Show More
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
Fatal crash on NB 405 Fwy leads to major slowdown
LGBTQ rainbow flag raised at Cal State Fullerton for first time
Teenager's outfit banned from homecoming dance in Florida
New California law may help reduce HIV cases
More TOP STORIES News