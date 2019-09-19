1 killed in small-plane crash near Torrance airport

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person died after a single-engine Cessna crashed on the roof of a building near Torrance Municipal Airport, officials said.

The crash was reported around noon Thursday in the 25300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

FAA officials said the Cessna 177 crashed about a mile east of the Torrance airport shortly after departing. The agency believes the pilot was the only person on board.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
