Police investigating deadly shooting outside strip club in Van Nuys

One person was killed in a shooting outside a strip club in Van Nuys early Friday morning, according to police. (OnScene.TV)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a shooting outside a strip club in Van Nuys early Friday morning, according to police.

Los Angeles police officers were called to the the Red Tie Gentlemen's Club on Stagg Street just before 2:45 a.m.

Additional information on the shooting victim was not immediately released.

It is not yet clear if any arrests have been made or what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
