Police investigating deadly shooting outside strip club in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed in a shooting outside a strip club in Van Nuys early Friday morning, according to police.Los Angeles police officers were called to the the Red Tie Gentlemen's Club on Stagg Street just before 2:45 a.m.Additional information on the shooting victim was not immediately released.It is not yet clear if any arrests have been made or what led up to the shooting.An investigation is ongoing.