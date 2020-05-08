1 killed on 210 Freeway in Sylmar, roadway closed in both directions

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway in the Sylmar area Thursday night, officials say, triggering a full freeway closure.The collision led to a Sigalert as officials worked to investigate the collision. The westbound lanes were also closed because of debris from the collision.It appears the person was struck by more than one vehicle.The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. on the 210 near Hubbard Street.The circumstances of the incident were under investigation.It was not immediately clear how long lanes would remain closed.