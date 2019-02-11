1 killed, others injured in La Habra 6-vehicle crash

At least one person was killed and others were seriously hurt in a six-vehicle crash in La Habra Sunday night.

By ABC7.com staff
LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) --
At least one person was killed and others were hurt in a six-vehicle crash in La Habra Sunday night.

La Habra police officers, along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, were dispatched to the intersection of Lambert Road and Idaho Street shortly after 7 p.m.

Police said a vehicle traveling eastbound on Lambert crashed into another vehicle traveling northbound on Idaho Street.

One driver, who was in their late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

L.A. Fire Department officials said there were six vehicles involved and a total of seven patients, one of which was temporarily trapped.

News video captured one car on its side with its front end in the air.

Though the cause of the crash remains under investigation, alcohol and/or drug impairment may have played a role, police said.
