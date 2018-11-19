1 man dead, 1 other injured in house fire in San Bernardino

One man is dead and another man suffered major injuries after firefighters responded to a house fire early Monday morning in San Bernardino.Authorities with the San Bernardino County Fire Department said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the 3000 block of N. Arrowhead Ave. at approximately 2:15 a.m.Responding crews encountered heavy smoke and fire.Two men were in the home, one died and another was transported to a hospital with major injuries.Authorities said the victims were located in separate bedrooms and they appeared to be the only occupants of the home.The fire was knocked down in about an hour and investigators said significant damage was done to the Victorian-style home.Details regarding what led to the fire were not immediately available.