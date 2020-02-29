1 man killed, another person wounded in shooting at Mid-City apartment complex, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A shooting at a Mid-City apartment complex late Friday evening left one man dead and another person wounded, authorities said.The shooter drove up to the location in the 1700 block of South Rimpau Boulevard after 11:30 p.m. and opened fire, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.News video from the scene showed firefighter-paramedics placing an unidentified man who was lying on a gurney into an ambulance. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The second victim transported themselves to a medical center and was listed in stable condition, the LAPD said.A description of the shooter, who remains at large, is not available.The motive for the shooting is under investigation by the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide Division.