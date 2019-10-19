1 man killed in North Hills shooting, police say

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man was shot and killed in North Hills Friday night, police said.The shooting happened in the area of Chase Street and Orion Avenue just after 7 p.m.Paramedics and police responded to the area and found one man down and not breathing at the scene.The victim was in his 20s and had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.Residents in the area told Eyewitness News that there is gang activity in the neighborhood.No suspect description was available.