1 man shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar racetrack prior to Ice Cube concert

A man was shot by sheriff's deputies at Del Mar Racetrack on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. (Storyful)

By ABC7.com staff
DEL MAR, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was shot by sheriff's deputies at the Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego County, according to officials and witnesses.

The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds was scheduled to be the site for a concert by rapper Ice Cube after the last race.

Investigators say the man went to a ticket window at the Del Mar Fairgrounds looking for a ticket to the concert.

When he was told there were no more tickets available, an argument began and deputies came by to assist.

Officials say the man pulled out what was described as a silver-plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots in a crowded area.

Deputies returned fire. In video from witnesses, it appears the man was struck more than once by gunfire and he collapsed to the ground. Deputies were seen then trying to provide him with medical assistance.

The man was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

Track officials say the concert is still going on as scheduled.



"The situation has been contained," the racetrack tweeted. "The concert is moving forward as planned."



An update on the man's condition was not immediately available.

City News Service and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deputy-involved shootingSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead after semi plunges off 60 Fwy in fiery South El Monte crash
CHP cracks down on LA, IE street racing events
Doorbell mystery woman in Texas speaks out in exclusive interview
Labor Day weekend already deadly on California roads
Oreo rolls out wasabi and hot chicken wing flavors
Santa Monica yoga class hits the waves and the sand
9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
Man arrested after sex assaults in Lakewood and Bellflower
Show More
Couple expecting 1st child among 4 killed in Moreno Valley crash
1 killed, 1 hurt in South LA crash involving scooter, automobile
Stranded IE hiker meets dispatcher who helped save his life
Washington gathers to remember Sen. John McCain
WATCH: Officer rescues fawn lodged between fence posts
More News