1 man wounded in shooting at Yard House restaurant at the Northridge mall

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man was wounded in a shooting following a fight at the Yard House restaurant in Northridge Sunday night, police said.The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at the restaurant located at the Northridge Fashion Center on Tampa Avenue.Police say it appears the incident began as a fight that led to the shooting. One man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survie.Investigators are still looking for the shooter and possibly one other suspect who ran out of the restaurant after the shooting.No other injuries were reported.No description of the suspects was immediately available.