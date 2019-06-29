1 man wounded in shooting on 10 Freeway in Pomona; eastbound lanes back open

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Pomona are back open after the shooting of a man prompted a major closure Friday night.The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the shooting occurred before 7:20 p.m. near Fairplex Drive.The shooting is being investigated as a car-to-car shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was transported to a local trauma center after being pulled off the freeway. He appeared to be alert and talking.The California Highway Patrol confirmed there were two other people inside the victim's car. Cameras captured a young girl and what appeared to be her mother next to the car.As for a motive, authorities have no leads, as well as no suspect information. They said the gunman remains on the run. There were also conflicting reports about the color of the suspect vehicle.The eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours as CHP officers searched the area for casings. All lanes were back open at about 10:30 p.m.Footage from AIR7 HD showed traffic at a standstill. Motorists on the 10 Freeway were diverted onto the 57 Freeway.