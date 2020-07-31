1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident off coast of San Clemente Island, officials say

A tweet from the I Marine Expeditionary Force said on Friday morning said two others were injured in the incident.
1 Marine has died, 8 service members remain missing and 2 were injured after an AAV mishap July 30 off the coast of Southern California. All are assigned to the 15th MEU. Search and rescue efforts are still underway with support from the Navy and Coast Guard.— I MEF (@1stMEF) July 31, 2020
According to the MEF, it happened on Thursday at about 5:45 p.m.
"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer.
The Navy and Coast Guard are helping with search and rescue efforts.
The I Marine Expeditionary Force is a Marine Air Ground Task Force whose mission is "generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns."