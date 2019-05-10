Highland Park hit-and-run: 1 of 2 men sought in deadly crash is released after being questioned

HIGHLAND PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of the men being sought in connection with a Highland Park hit-and-run crash that killed two brothers turned himself in to police Thursday and has been released, police say.

Investigators said 25-year-old Alejandro Nuno Coronado denied any involvement and was allowed to leave the station.

Police are still looking for 24-year-old Christian Mario Camarena Ramirez. They say Ramirez is a convicted felon and may have run away to Mexico.

In a statement earlier Thursday, the LAPD described Alejandro Nuño Coronado and Christian Mario Camarena Ramirez as the occupants of the white 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup truck that slammed into the victims' white Ford Fusion about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Jesse Felix Zuniga, 19, and Benigno Felix Zuniga, 25, died at the scene at the intersection of San Pascual Avenue and Pollard Street. Witnesses told investigators that the truck had reached speeds of more than 80 mph before the collision.
Several parked cars were also struck. The crash was captured on surveillance video, which shows two people exiting the truck and fleeing the scene on foot.

In the days after the fatal incident, a $50,000 reward was announced for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Coronado or Ramirez is asked to contact LAPD Detective Juan Campos by phone at (213) 833-3713 or email at 31480@lapd.online. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477), or www.lacrimestoppers.org, or Tipsters at www.lapdonline.org.

"Just need to talk to the passenger and the driver, and at least tell the passenger they aren't in trouble. They need to talk to me because they're just a passenger in a hit-and-run criminal investigation. I've also reached out to the community to spread the word, because it looks like everybody knew who these people were," said LAPD Det. Juan Campos.

A GoFundMe page has been created in honor of the deceased brothers.
