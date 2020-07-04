u.s. & world

1 Colorado officer shown in photos tied to Elijah McClain case resigns

AURORA, Colo. -- One of the police officers investigated over photographs connected with the death of Elijah McClain in Colorado has resigned, Aurora police said Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Aurora, Colo. stopped 23-year-old Elijah McClain because of a report about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask. His family says he wore it to keep warm. Bodycam video captured the arrest which preceded his death.



In a tweet, the department said that Jaron Jones was one of those depicted in the photos, which were taken sometime after McClain's death last summer. The department has not released details about what they show or said how many officers were being investigated. It said the photographs were taken near where three white officers stopped the Black man as he walked down the street and put him in a chokehold.

RELATED: Colorado officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain case

Jones, who has been with the department for over three years, could not be located for comment.

On Monday, interim Chief Vanessa Wilson announced the investigation into the photos and said that multiple officers had been taken off enforcement duties because of the probe.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, the U.S. Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and the FBI also are looking into the photos to see if they should launch a civil rights investigation.

EMBED More News Videos

The sounds of violins filled Washington Square Park to honor the memory of Elijah McClain.


After Aurora's internal investigation was announced, the federal agencies also said they have been reviewing McClain's death since last year to determine if a civil rights investigation is warranted into that as well. The Justice Department usually does not comment on investigations until they are complete, but the announcement noted that "there are specific cases in which doing so is warranted if such information is in the best interest of the public and public safety."

Three officers stopped McClain as he walked down a street last August after a 911 call reported him as suspicious. Police placed him in a chokehold, and paramedics administered 500 milligrams of sedative to calm him down. The 23-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, was later declared brain dead and taken off life support.

McClain's death generated renewed attention after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis in May stirred worldwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradou.s. & worldpolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
Wild fireworks street fight caught on video
Vanessa Guillen bludgeoned to death on TX base, family attorney says
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to throw special wedding for NYC couple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Nearly all SoCal beaches to close over July 4 weekend
Brush fire burning near Running Springs
At Mount Rushmore, Trump announces plans for vast statue park
Vanessa Guillen bludgeoned to death on TX base, family attorney says
Torrance Tirade: Woman seen in anti-Asian rant arrested for 2019 incident
Show More
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
America's longest COVID-19 safe Independence Day parade kicks off in SoCal
Runyon Canyon to close for Fourth of July
New website shines spotlight on Black-owned restaurants across SoCal
More TOP STORIES News