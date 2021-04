HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- One person appeared to be dead at the scene of a police shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon.The Los Angeles Police Department said a shooting involving officers occurred near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue around 2:30 p.m.AIR7 HD was over the scene where a white tent, typically used to cover deceased people, could be seen in the middle of the street. Multiple patrol cars and another dark-colored car were also seen at that location, but additional details about what led to the shooting were not released.