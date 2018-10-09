1 person burned in Lincoln Heights apartment fire

Fire damaged an apartment building in Lincoln Heights and one person was hospitalized for burns, officials said.The fire was reported at 8:41 p.m. in a three-story building at 101 E. Avenue 26. Firefighters say fire was showing from at least one apartment in the three-story building.The 84 firefighters on the scene had the flames knocked down within 22 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with burns in unknown condition.The cause of the fire was under investigation.