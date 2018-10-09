1 person burned in Lincoln Heights apartment fire

Fire damaged an apartment building in Lincoln Heights and one person was being treated for injuries, officials said.

Fire damaged an apartment building in Lincoln Heights and one person was hospitalized for burns, officials said.

The fire was reported at 8:41 p.m. in a three-story building at 101 E. Avenue 26. Firefighters say fire was showing from at least one apartment in the three-story building.

The 84 firefighters on the scene had the flames knocked down within 22 minutes. One person was transported to a local hospital with burns in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.
