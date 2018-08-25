1 person dead, 1 other injured in house fire in Colton

By ABC7.com staff
COLTON, Calif. (KABC) --
One person has died and another is injured following a house fire in Colton Saturday night.

Authorities said the deceased person died at the scene, and the second person was transported to a nearby hospital. Details on the second victim's condition were not immediately released.

The house is located in the 1200 block of S. Center Drive, near Washington Street.

No further information was immediately released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
