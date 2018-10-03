1 person dead, 2 others wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Vermont Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound in the leg.

The other two victims were left with minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door BMW with tinted windows. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one suspect exited the vehicle and fired several shots.

The suspects were last seen on 62nd and Vermont heading eastbound.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 20 hospitalized after pool chemical exposure at Thousand Oaks swim school
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation complete, key vote set for Friday, McConnell says
United Airlines flight from LA lands in Australia due to low fuel
Judge blocks Trump administration move to end immigrant protections
Woman, daughter from Oklahoma found safely after going missing in LA
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 9 children hurt
South Carolina shooting: 7 officers shot, 1 fatally, in Florence
Moderate, heavy rain hitting SoCal on Wednesday
Show More
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Coast Guard crews seize 11 tons of cocaine from smugglers
Pair sought in RPV mausoleum theft
4th victim dies in string of attacks on homeless in LA
Victor Valley College evacuated after threat discovered
More News