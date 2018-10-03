One person died and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.Authorities said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Vermont Avenue around 5:30 p.m.When officers arrived, one person was found with a gunshot wound in the leg.The other two victims were left with minor injuries.The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door BMW with tinted windows. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, one suspect exited the vehicle and fired several shots.The suspects were last seen on 62nd and Vermont heading eastbound.It was unclear what led to the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.