1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in South LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles.
The incident happened in the area of 29th Street and Central Avenue, around 8:15 a.m.
Police did not immediately have details on the incident, but a body was at the scene covered by a tent.
It was not immediately known if any officers were injured.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
