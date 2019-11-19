1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in South LA

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened in the area of 29th Street and Central Avenue, around 8:15 a.m.

Police did not immediately have details on the incident, but a body was at the scene covered by a tent.

It was not immediately known if any officers were injured.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lapdofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting near Anaheim
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
SoCal forecast: Rain to begin Tuesday night, 1st snowfall coming to mountains
Crash involving naked driver kills girl in Stevenson Ranch
Person dead after house fire in La Cañada Flintridge
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
Show More
New alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim comes forward
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Man going to work hit by truck in Venice, later dies
American hostage freed in swap with Taliban
Teen in South Whittier hit by car while crossing in a school zone
More TOP STORIES News