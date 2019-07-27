1 person injured after deputy-involved shooting at Malibu home

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was wounded during a deputy-involved shooting at a Malibu home, authorities say.
The shooting occurred Friday afternoon at a home along Bison Court.
AIR7 HD was over the scene where there was shattered debris on the second floor rooftop outside a window as well as the lawn of the residence.
It's unclear what caused the shooting, but the gunshot victim was airlifted to the hospital.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
