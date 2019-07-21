1 person injured in shooting near Glendale laser tag venue

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for the suspect that opened fire near a Glendale laser tag venue, leaving one person injured Saturday night.Glendale police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Glendale Avenue. Witnesses say an attempted robbery led to the shooting.The victim has been transported to the Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center with unspecified injuries, according to authorities.No other details were immediately available.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.