1 person killed in hit-and-run rollover in South L.A.; suspect sought

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police say a man was ejected from a car and killed after a hit-and-run driver lost control of her vehicle in the Watts area early Thursday morning.

Los Angeles police say a woman was driving at high speeds on East Imperial Highway near Central Avenue around 3:13 a.m. when her car overturned. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, authorities say.

The woman, who struck a light pole, fled the scene on foot.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m., when officers were still working to clear the scene. Imperial Highway remained closed in both directions near the intersection as the investigation and clean-up efforts continued.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
