1 person shot in deputy-involved shooting at Del Mar racetrack

By ABC7.com staff
DEL MAR, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was shot by sheriff's deputies at the Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego County, according to officials and witnesses.

The shooting took place around 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds was scheduled to be the site for a concert by rapper Ice Cube after the last race. Track officials say the concert is still going on as scheduled.



"The situation has been contained," the racetrack tweeted. "The concert is moving forward as planned."



Details on what led to the shooting and an update on the person's condition were not immediately available. Video shot by witnesses shows deputies trying to resuscitate the man after the shooting.

City News Service contributed to this report.
